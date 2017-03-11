Shasta Pools Fiesta Bowl Running of the Bills Duck Race presented by SRP
Saturday
Mar 11, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Scottsdale Waterfront
7135 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Map
More Info
The Shasta Pools Fiesta Bowl Running of the Bills Duck Race presented by SRP will be a day filled with food, music, lots of fun and LOTS of rubber ducks! By “adopting a duck,” participants will have their chance at winning one of three reduckulous prizes. More than 10,000 rubber ducks will float down the canal while spectators look on, hoping their duck will take the lead and bring home the grand prize.
