Veteran Career and Resource Fair
Wednesday
May 24, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Talking Stick Resort Arena
201 East Jefferson
Phoenix, AZ 85004 Map
More Info
#RATTLERSSTANDUP4VETERANS Career Fair has been created to truly give back to our Veterans and not to make money off the Veterans. That is why we made this event free to the employers and everyone that has helped make this event possible has volunteered their time.
Veterans Register for FREE now!
https://www.facebook.com/AZSTANDUP4VETERANS/
