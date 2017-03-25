More than 500 valley residents are expected to participate in Stride for Sight, a 5k run and 1-mile walk to benefit the students of the Foundation for Blind Children.



Stride for Sight is a unique event for all ages and abilities, with blind and sighted runners. The event features a timed (competitive or recreational) 5k and a relaxed 1-mile walk.



The optional Blindfold Challenge separates this event from every other race in the valley. Runners can step up their game by competing in the 5k blindfolded with a sighted guide. They can run the entire route blindfolded or trade roles halfway through to get a taste of the challenge from both sides.



Advanced registration is open now through March 24, and also available on-site the morning of the race. Join us for food, music, vendors, and a silent auction. HALO Animal Rescue may even help you find your new running partner with on-site pet adoptions!