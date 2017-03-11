The 34th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire returns to Phoenix on Saturday, March 11.



The Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Third Street from Sheridan to McDowell. Take a walk to Margaret T. Hance Park to arrive at the Faire, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The St. Patrick’s Day Faire features three stages of Irish music, Irish step dancing and bagpipers. Other features include food and beverages, Irish crafts, Irish merchandise, genealogy, Irish clubs, a children’s area and more! Stop by the McClelland Library at the Irish Cultural Center to enjoy a guided tour of the “1916 Commemorative Exhibition.”



Faire admission is $10 for Adults. $8 for Seniors (55 & over) and Military. Children 12 and under are FREE. Buy your tickets online now.



Free parking is available with the purchase of a St. Patrick’s Day Faire ticket. The parking garage is at 1850 North Central Ave. There is a free round-trip shuttle bus from the parking garage to the St. Patrick’s Day Faire (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Attendees can also ride the light rail to the Roosevelt Street station and walk to Hance Park.



For more information, visit stpatricksdayphoenix.org.