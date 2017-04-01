The 37th Annual Phoenix Pride Festival is being held on April 1st & 2nd at Steele Indian School Park from Noon-9:00 PM. The 21st Annual Phoenix Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, April 2nd at 10:00 AM, stepping off at 3rd St and Thomas and ending at the Pride Festival. The Pride Festival features over 300 exhibitors, 6 Entertainment Stages, Food Trucks and fun for the whole family. This weekend welcomes people from all backgrounds to help honor our past, celebrate our victories and unite to embrace our struggles moving forward toward full equality. Phoenix Pride’s events also serve as a cornerstone in the LGBT community through funding over $100,000 per year in scholarships and grants to other LGBT service agencies.