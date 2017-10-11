The 17th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair is the largest and best diversity and inclusion recruiting event in the United States! This event is free and open to the public 18 years of age and older. Multicultural/Bilingual, People with Disabilities, Women, LGBT, Veterans and Mature candidates are encouraged to attend.



1,000+ Candidates ~ Entry to Professional Level



Over 20+MAJOR Employers Recruiting



Arizona State University, City of Mesa, Bonneville Phoenix, Allstaff Services Inc, Partners In Recovery, US Bank, JDA Software, Health Services Advisory Group, Jewish Family & Children's Service, Phoenix Business Journal and MANY MORE!!



...will have hundreds of employment opportunities from entry to professional level available. Additional information available at www.citycareerfair.com



Avoid the line! Come on your lunch hour! -- Email your Resume to FastTrack@CityCareerFair.com with the subject: PHOENIX and receive a confirmation code that allows you to skip the line!



This is a professional-level event. Business attire and résumés are required for admission.



Please share with your Network & Friends!



Follow us on Twitter – @citycareerfair Like us on Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/CityCareerFair