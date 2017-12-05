Events

Phoenix Children's Chorus

Tuesday

Dec 5, 2017 – 6:00 PM

1202 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004 Map

More Info

Does your child love to sing? Come join the Phoenix Children's Chorus with a free audition on December 5th. With locations in downtown Phoenix and Chandler-Gilbert Community College we are the largest children's chorus in the Valley. Come and sing with us!

Phoenix Children’s Chorus is proud to be the Phoenix area’s premier mixed-voice choral performance and music literacy program. Our program includes seven ensembles made up of nearly 400 of the valley’s most accomplished young musicians. We are a nonprofit organization with a full staff of professional music educators that provide direction, inspiration, and motivation in meeting the needs of each age growing child and each developing voice.

Phoenix Children’s Chorus fosters excellence in youth by facilitating artistic, musical, and cultural development through choral education and performance. We provide a professional environment in which a diverse community advances the talents, self-esteem, and life skills of its members. As global ambassadors, we develop a passion to enrich the world around us by creating perpetual supporters of the arts.
