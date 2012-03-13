Get ready for Cactus Bowl Live presented by Desert Schools! See country duo LOCASH perform at the Phoenix Convention Center, Friday, December 26th at 4:00pm Plus, immediately following the show you can see Kansas State face off against UCLA in the 29th Annual Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. This is an all-ages event. Tickets for Cactus Bowl Live start at just $25! Visit CactusBowl.com for yours, today. Proceeds benefit Fiesta Bowl Charities.​

