Events

Cactus Bowl Live!

Tuesday

Dec 26, 2017 – 4:00 PM

100 N. Third St
Phoenix, AZ 85003 Map

More Info

Get ready for Cactus Bowl Live presented by Desert Schools! See country duo LOCASH perform at the Phoenix Convention Center, Friday, December 26th at 4:00pm Plus, immediately following the show you can see Kansas State face off against UCLA in the 29th Annual Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. This is an all-ages event. Tickets for Cactus Bowl Live start at just $25! Visit CactusBowl.com for yours, today. Proceeds benefit Fiesta Bowl Charities.​
Purchase your tickets today! Tickets start at $25 for the Cactus Bowl Live! concert featuring LOCASH and only $40 for the concert AND Cactus Bowl game at Chase Field!
Click here for more info!

