Arizona Balloon Classic
Friday
Jan 19, 2018 – All Day
(weekly Friday through Sunday for 2 times)
Goodyear Ballpark
1933 South Ballpark Way
Goodyear, AZ 85338 Map
More Info
On Saturday and Sunday mornings, January 27th & 28th, the sky will be filled with colorful hot-air balloons participate in thrilling “Hare & Hound” races from the grassy fields of the Goodyear Ballpark for a spectacular sight of mass and color. Spectators can walk on the field and experience the balloons inflation and lift off. Photo taking is invited.
DESERT GLOWS on Friday and Saturday evenings, January 26th & 27th are our most popular attended events. A field full of illuminated, tethered, hot air balloons will glow in time to music.
The HOME Foundation - is a non-profit organization engaged in a mission to enhance the quality of life for seniors in our communities through caring service, fulfilling essential needs, and providing education to caregivers. www.homefoundation.org
Friday: 4pm - 8pm
Saturday: 7am - 8pm
Sunday: 7am - 10am
