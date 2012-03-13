ABC15, in partnership with Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln, is proud to present the Sixteenth Annual Operation Santa Claus Charity Drive. The first fifteen years have resulted in a record number of donations for valley children’s charities and this year we hope to do even better. To help with our cause, please bring a new toy, children’s clothing item, packaged food item or a monetary donation to ABC15, Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln, a UPS Store location nearest you or any Operation Santa Claus event.



From November 16th through December 21st, 2017, each accepted donation, you will give you the opportunity to be one of fifteen finalists to win your choice of a new FORD F150 or LINCOLN MKZ.



Donations from Operation Santa Claus will benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix, Inc, The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center and Military Assistance Mission.



Feed A Family. Make a Kid Happy. Win a New Car. GiveToTheClaus.com



Visit both locations the day of the event!

1. Sanderson Ford 6400 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

2. Sanderson Lincoln 2121 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023