The Junior Rodeo has several age categories, with a trophy buckle to the high money boy and girl of each age group and Twister trophy saddles to the All Around girl and boy of the rodeo. Custom trophy saddles to Ranch rodeo winning team.

$1,000 each added to Ranch Rodeo, Ranch Bronc Riding, and 4D Barrel Race. Custom Buckles to # 10 Roping and #13 Roping, for Ranch Bronc Riding, Wild Horse Race, and Mutton Bustin. Guaranteed 100% payout at the Junior Rodeo and Ranch Rodeo.This year there is a unique, one of a kind Law Enforcement Foot Pursuit.



Round Valley is the hub for many local and famous ranches deep with the heritage of working ranches as far back to the late 1800’s. Timber Line Ranch will be featured this year and highlighted as the main event sponsor for Round Valley Round Up with their brand on all advertising and awards. Timber Line Ranch generously donated a Hereford Steer and Rusty’s donated processing – total value of the prize is $3,000. The Town is selling raffle tickets for $5 each or 5 for $20. Second place is a Henry H009 Round Blued Steel Barrel Lever Action .30-30 donated by Western Drug. Third place is two Tickets to the National Finals Rodeo in Los Vegas, Nevada, lower plaza seating donated by the Town of Eagar and fourth place is a Dutch Oven donated by C-A-L Ranch.



Events to be held at the Rodeo Grounds at the intersection of highways 180 & 260 in Eagar, Arizona

Tickets are $5



June 2 9:00 am Junior Rodeo

7:00 pm Open 4D Barrel Race

June 3 9:00 am Boot Race

9:00 am Round Valley Round Up Parade – Main Street of Eagar and Springerville

9:00 am Team Roping

5:00 pm Ranch Rodeo