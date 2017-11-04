Run The Raceway
Saturday
Nov 4, 2017 – 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phoenix International Raceway
7602 South Avondale Boulevard
Avondale, AZ 85323 Map
More Info
Runners, start your engines! Join Playworks at Phoenix International Raceway on November 4th for a family fun run event that’s unlike any other. Run the Raceway benefits Playworks Arizona to end schoolyard bullying in West Valley Title one schools. Trucker hat, commemorative medal and more included in all registrations! Visit www.azruntheraceway.com to register.
